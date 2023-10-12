Grand Junction pediatrician remains stuck in Gaza during war

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Grand Junction doctor remains stranded in Gaza amidst her humanitarian trip to the area with the Palestinian Children’s Relief Fund. As Dr. Barbara Zind and United States Officials work together to keep her away from danger, those close to Zind are hoping for a speedy and safe return home.

On Monday, October 9th, Reverend Wendy Jones received a text letting her know that one of her congregants was stuck in Gaza. She mentions feeling surprised and fearful, “I knew that she was out of town, but I didn’t know that she was in Gaza,” said Jones. Dr. Zind arrived in Gaza Friday, October 6th. Zind was supposed to work for three days assisting children with chronic diseases. That was until her and a coworker witnessed rockets being fired at Israel. Since then, she took shelter in her hotel. Later moving to a UN Compound in the last 24 hours.

Zind told CNN on October 11th, “It’s concerning, especially since we know that Israel is going to [possibly] do some ground battling. So there’s a little bit of [wanting] to get out faster than just waiting,”. Zind is on the Board of Directors for Mutal Aid Partners of Mesa county. They shared the following update from Zind’s Husband, Dr. Paul Preston:

“Good news. Barb got moved to the UN compound about 5 hours ago. There’s about 100 people there, sleeping on cushions on the floor in the basement because of bombing but I think she is much safer. She was without internet for a lot of the day yesterday, but has it back and I can communicate with her much easier. And apparently the UN, AIDA, WHO etc is working on establishing a humanitarian route out of the country.”

While conditions are not ideal, she is safe for now and has access to the internet, making it easier to talk to loved ones.

“They’re not sure if they’re gonna evacuate, they’re just waiting to see what’s recommended by their organization and what that solution is,” Zind said to CNN.

During previous interviews with CNN, Zind says, “I’m an American, I think I’ll get out,”. However, she goes on to highlight the innocent civilians who live in Gaza who have no where to turn.

Back at home, many are following Zind through media coverage, hoping for a safe return. “[Barbara is] calm, she’s steady. She’s still smiling. I think she’s handling this beautifully. We just are sending her our prayers and her family our prayers, and we just wanted to come home safe,” said Jones.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.