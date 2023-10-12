Experts recommend winterizing homes and cars ahead of winter storms in high country

A snowplow clears snow off of Interstate 80 near Earlham, Iowa, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2016. A...
A snowplow clears snow off of Interstate 80 near Earlham, Iowa, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2016. A winter storm that dumped heavy snow on Denver and much of Colorado has moved east into Nebraska and Iowa. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)(Nati Harnik | AP)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:28 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The calendar says fall, but Colorado’s mountain leaf peeping is coming to an end.

As the temperature drops, the wind picks up, and the snow starts to fall, we need to brace for winter weather and its potential to severely impact the roads in the mountains and beyond. “That’s a responsibility we have to each other as Coloradans,” said Skyler McKinley, Regional Director of Public Affairs for AAA

AAA Colorado recommends a winter car care checklist that includes checking your car’s fluids, wipers, and tires, but in the event you get stuck in a storm, McKinley encourages drivers to carry an emergency kit. “A flashlight with extra batteries, ice scrapers, rags, paper towels, a little bit of extra food and water, maybe an extra phone charger.”

Vehicles aren’t the only thing you need to winterize. “We would like to have our customers make sure that their home is ready for the decreasing temperatures,” said Andrea Lopez, External Affairs Manager at Ute Water Conservancy District.

Lopez says there is a possibility that the piping inside your home could freeze. So to make sure you don’t end up with a pipe burst Lopez encourages homeowners to turn off outdoor faucets and disconnect hoses. “Then knowing which pipes are exposed in your home is something that can impact whether or not they freeze,” said Lopez. “So exposed pipes that are near an exterior wall tend to freeze quicker.”

Winter may be a few weeks away, but it’s never too early to make sure you’re all set for when the chilling temperatures arrive.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash on i-70
Crash on I-70 sends two individuals to the hospital
42-year-old Jayson Hernando Ortiz (left) and 36-year-old Jeffery Downing (right) are accused of...
Grand Junction man arrested in connection to credit union robbery
(Source: AP)
Officer on leave after shooting burglary suspect
FILE - An annular eclipse is viewed from a waterfront park in Yokohama, Japan, near Tokyo,...
‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse will slice across Americas on Saturday with millions along path
District 51 Superintendent: “We’re down about 1,800 students.”
District 51 Superintendent: “We’re down about 1,800 students.”