D51: Honoring the achievements of the state’s highest-rated Performance Schools

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Both Palisade High School and Pomona Elementary School’s academic achievements were celebrated this morning with a visit from District 51′s Superintendent, Dr. Brian Hill, and the D51 Board of Education. The two schools were among 27 within the state that were recognized as the highest-rated Performance Schools.

To honor their achievements, Dr. Hill presented students with Performance School banners.

He explained how recognizing these students helps maintain the momentum necessary for continued success saying, “and celebrate the hard work of the students, staff, and the administration; and make sure we recognize the hard work that goes into actually getting a school to a performance school, and Pomona is one of those campuses. They had the second highest amount of growth in points amongst our 25 elementary schools, and they were a performance school last year as well, so they’ve maintained that.”

Dr. Hill went on to say that their hard work is reflective of not only the students but the faculty and staff’s dedication to providing each student with a great education.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.