Colorado Mesa University astronomy students set to study the sun

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado Mesa University students will be studying the sun in this weekend’s annular eclipse.

From our vantage point on Saturday the light from the sun will be blocked during the peak of the eclipse at around 10:30 a.m.

This weekend will be the best time to see the eclipse from Grand Junction, another one of this magnitude won’t be easily seen for another two decades.

During this rare event members from CMU’s Astronomy Club will be participating in a nationwide research effort called the Dynamic Eclipse Broadcast Initiative (DEB).

The research effort consists of over 40 teams around North America who will be taking images of the Sun with special solar telescopes to catch the Sun’s violent storms called Coronal Mass Ejections.

Catherine Whiting a professor of physics and astronomy at CMU said, “We’re trying to image them [the storms], but you can only get so close because a lot of the imaging effects kind of play a role and block out the data you can get. Observing during the eclipse is an ideal time to look for these violent outbursts.”

Members of the Astronomy Club will be setting up solar telescopes so people can safely view the eclipse.

