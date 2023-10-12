Body parts stolen from cemetery, crypt damaged

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Wednesday that they’re investigating a break-in at a Wheat Ridge cemetery in which body parts were taken from a casket in a private mausoleum.

At 7:20 a.m., deputies responded to Crown Hill Cemetery, 7777 W. 29th Ave. in Wheat Ridge, regarding damage to a mausoleum. According to a news release, the front of a private mausoleum was severely damaged, as were the crypt and casket inside.

“The faceplate had been smashed away and was laying on the ground. The crypt behind that had been accessed and the casket that was inside was partially pulled out,” said Jacki Kelley with sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said it appeared that unknown suspects entered the cemetery overnight, broke into the crypt and gained access to the casket.

The casket had been pried open and parts of the body inside were removed, according to the release.

A crypt in a private mausoleum was damaged and body parts were stolen overnight at Crown Hill Cemetery. (JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE | JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

A damaged crypt in Jefferson County - portions of the body inside were stolen. (JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE | JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)

Kelley told 9NEWS there were three crypts in that mausoleum, but only one was disturbed. Next of kin haven’t been notified, but she confirmed it wasn’t a recent death.

“It’s so disturbing that someone would take the steps to unearth, someone who has been laid to rest and to do anything to harm the body of somebody who’s gone, and how devastating these can be for families,” Kelley said.

She told 9NEWS the unknown suspects could be facing multiple felony charges, including abuse of a corpse and third-degree burglary, that could add up to five years in jail.

“It’s disturbing, and it’s awful, and it’s sad. And it’s a felony charge. The abuse of a corpse...it’s digging up, it’s removing, it’s altering, it’s destroying anything about a body. And that’s why it’s such a serious charge,” Kelley said.

Olinger Crown Hill said in a statement, “It is deeply disturbing that someone would desecrate a final resting place.”

They said they’re working with the sheriff’s office on the investigation.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office asked anyone with information to call a tip line at 303-271-5612.

