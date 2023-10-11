Windy and rainy today, with high country snow tomorrow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

First Winter Storm of the Season:

It might be fall, but winter arrives earlier in the mountain state. Heavy snowfall will come throughout Thursday morning and into the evening hours for areas in the High Country. Most snowfall will stay towards the state’s central portion, including Vail, Aspen, Avon, Silverthorne, Rabbit Ears, Loveand, and other mountain passes.

Snowfall totals will range between 3-7 inches, with mountain passes seeing snowfall up to one foot.

Winter Weather Advisory in Colorado (KKCO / KJCT)

The Gusty Winds:

The big story across the Western Slope for Wednesday will be the windy conditions that will persist throughout the day. Winds can reach up to 35 miles per hour in the valleys, while the high country can experience gusts up to 50 miles per hour.

Temperatures continue falling:

The first of two cold fronts will pass through the state today, dropping temperatures by almost 10 degrees in some locations. However, the temperatures will continue to fall on Thursday as the second cold front swings through, leading to temperatures falling by 10-15 degrees.

For our Wednesday, temperatures will sit in the lower 70s to mid-60s for the valleys, and Thursday, lower 60s to mid-50s.

A look at our Wednesday:

Winds will be the main factor today across our valleys, with temperatures being the second story. Grand Junction and Delta will have highs in the lower 70s, while Montrose will sit in the mid-60s. Scattered showers are possible for the valleys around the evening hours, with some local brief heavier rainfall at times.

Traction / Chain Laws:

With the upcoming snow event, the Colorado Department of Transportation has laws for when snowfall becomes heavy enough to present problems on the road. These laws, known as Traction and Chain laws, can be active at any time, and the upcoming snow event is likely to trigger it.

To be able to avoid a fine during an active Traction Law event, your car is required to have either:

Tires with a mud and snow designation (M+S icon) and 3/16″ tread depth

Winter tires (mountain-snowflake icon) and 3/16″ tread depth

Tires with an all-weather rating by the manufacturer and 3/16″ tread depth

Chains or an approved alternative traction device

Chain Law applies primarily to commercial motor vehicles, and CMVs are required to carry chains from September to May. Chain law can also apply to passenger vehicles in the last case situation before CDOT closes roads. When chain law is active, you must have chains on your tires.

Fines for traction law vary depending on the situation.

For Traction Law:

Motorists driving with inadequate equipment when a Traction Law or Chain Law is in effect could get fined more than $130.

If a motorist blocks the roadway because they have inadequate equipment when a Traction Law or Chain Law is in effect, they could get fined more than $650.

