Grass off-leash dog park at Las Colonias Park is closing for winter season

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Dog lovers have until Monday Oct. 16 to take their pooch for one final walk at Las Colonias before it closes until June next year.

Each year the city rotates closing and opening of its dog parks all in an effort to keep the earth and grass healthy for the following year. The treatment is typically done while the grass is dormant. While the off-leash part of the park is closed, the city says the dog park on the west side is open throughout the year.

City officials also noting the available dog parks at Canyon View Park on the north side of Grand Junction on 24 road.

Meanwhile, the city is also temporarily closing Westlake Park at 125 w Orchard Avenue on weekdays. The closure starts Monday Oct. 16 and runs through Nov. 17. This is so the Grand Junction Commission on Arts and Culture can install commissioned art murals.

On weekends the park will still be open and available for public use. During the closure, the city notes Eagle Rim Skate Park will also be opened for people to use.

