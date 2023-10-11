Grass off-leash dog park at Las Colonias Park is closing for winter season

Las Colonias Park paved trail
Las Colonias Park paved trail(Natasha Lynn)
By (Adam Woodbrey)
Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Dog lovers have until Monday Oct. 16 to take their pooch for one final walk at Las Colonias before it closes until June next year.

Each year the city rotates closing and opening of its dog parks all in an effort to keep the earth and grass healthy for the following year. The treatment is typically done while the grass is dormant. While the off-leash part of the park is closed, the city says the dog park on the west side is open throughout the year.

City officials also noting the available dog parks at Canyon View Park on the north side of Grand Junction on 24 road.

Meanwhile, the city is also temporarily closing Westlake Park at 125 w Orchard Avenue on weekdays. The closure starts Monday Oct. 16 and runs through Nov. 17. This is so the Grand Junction Commission on Arts and Culture can install commissioned art murals.

On weekends the park will still be open and available for public use. During the closure, the city notes Eagle Rim Skate Park will also be opened for people to use.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

crash on i-70
Crash on I-70 sends two individuals to the hospital
42-year-old Jayson Hernando Ortiz (left) and 36-year-old Jeffery Downing (right) are accused of...
Grand Junction man arrested in connection to credit union robbery
(Source: AP)
Officer on leave after shooting burglary suspect
FILE - An annular eclipse is viewed from a waterfront park in Yokohama, Japan, near Tokyo,...
‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse will slice across Americas on Saturday with millions along path
District 51 Superintendent: “We’re down about 1,800 students.”
District 51 Superintendent: “We’re down about 1,800 students.”

Latest News

Lake Road Service Area Map
New sewer lift system slated for Redlands neighborhood
Rep. Crow on Hamas, “As we learn more and more, it just becomes more barbaric”
Rep. Crow on Hamas, “As we learn more and more, it just becomes more barbaric”
New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams forces of humble by Denver Broncos quarterback Russell...
Broncos aim to end 15-game losing streak to Chiefs on Thursday night at Arrowhead
A Colorado mother stuck in Israel, but her two sons are making every effort to get her out
A Colorado mother stuck in Israel, but her two sons are making every effort to get her out