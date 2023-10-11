Grand Junction Doctor Stuck in Gaza City

GJ Doctor Remains Stuck in Gaza City
GJ Doctor Remains Stuck in Gaza City(KKCO)
By Bernie Lange
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 8:54 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - KKCO/KJCT has learned that a Grand Junction doctor and a colleague are stuck in Gaza City. Dr. Barbara Zind is a pediatrician from Grand Junction. She and another colleague have been stuck in Gaza City since Friday October 6.

Zind and her colleague arrived Friday for a week long mission organized by the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund (PCRF), an Ohio-based organization.

According to CNN, Zind was walking along the beach early Saturday with a colleague when they saw the first rockets launched from Gaza into Israel. Zind said they headed back to their hotel, where she has remained since.

Zind said another U.S. based colleague are at the same hotel in central Gaza City.

Zind said she’s been in touch with the U.S. State Department and the PCRF about tentative plans to exit Gaza, possibly later this week.

