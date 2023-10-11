GJ Fall Leaf Removal Program Starts

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The City of Grand Junction leaf removal program begins this week and ends December 13, 2023. This annual community program is free of charge and assists residents with the removal of leaves. The purpose of this program is to eliminate excess leaf build-up along city streets that can cause storm water drains to clog, it helps prevent flooding and reduces the potential for negative impacts on city water quality. Leaves collected during this program are taken to the Mesa County Organic Materials Composting facility where they are recycled and turned into compost. More than 10,000 cubic yards of leaves are collected annually! More information and the 2023 Rake-Out Date Schedule

This program is only for single-family residences within city limits. The city is divided into five different areas, with specific rake-out dates assigned to each area. Leaves must be at the curb by 7 a.m., 18″ from the curb, on specific location rake-out dates. Leaves will be picked up within three days of that date, weather permitting. Only leaves and pine needles are accepted for pick-up.

City residents were mailed a postcard the first week of October that includes the rake-out dates for that area. Residents wanting to determine leaf pick-up areas can use the Transportation Map. Type in an address in the upper left corner in the “search all layers” field, or refer to the 2023 Leaf Areas Map available online.

Leaves will not be picked up on Thanksgiving Day November 23, or the day after on November 24, 2023.

https://www.gjcity.org/251/Leaf-Removal-Program

