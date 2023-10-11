Construction Career Day: providing students with hands-on learning

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Almost 200 local 11th-grade students were in attendance at the third annual Western Colorado Construction Career Day held at the Mesa County fairgrounds.

Students were able to learn about potential careers within the construction industry with a hands-on look at what they could do after graduation.

According to the Ute Water Conservancy District, the construction labor market has seen a decrease in demand since 2019. Since then, the Construction Career event has provided students across the Western Slope with learning opportunities that showcase the importance of the construction industry and other various paths to success.

Sheet Metal Apprenticeship Coordinator, Brian Summers, spoke on what students gain from the experience saying, “It helps us network with the student, it helps the student network with us, so when they graduate school we can get them a job; get them with an employer, get them working, and then get them in our apprenticeship program and they can start every other Saturday when they come to school.”

Students were able to leave the career day with a clear view of the options available in pursuing possibilities for higher education like a trade school, on-the-job training, or college education.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.