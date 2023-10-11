Colorado resident reacts to Israel attack

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - News broke on Saturday morning that the Palestinian militant group Hamas attacked Israel.

“Almost no Jew here in America is doing emotionally okay right now,” said Dan Leshem, Director of the Jewish Community Relations Council. “It’s a very deep wound, full of sadness and fear.”

The violence in Israel is impacting Colorado’s Jewish community. “It’s really been a race ever since, both to inform myself of what’s happening and to reach out to my own family members that are in Israel on the ground,” said Leshem.

Leshem says the reality of war is difficult to avoid with graphic photos and videos shared online. “We’re seeing more and more horrifying videos and images coming out of Israel, as soldiers are going in and still liberating towns and villages, freeing people from bomb shelters where they’ve been hiding for days, but also finding bodies who were not only murdered but oftentimes mutilated.”

Leshem hopes for no more violence but knows the attack will have a long-lasting impact in Israel and within the Jewish community worldwide. “This is a long-term healing process for those here and in Israel, and I wish for a speedy end to this current situation.”

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.