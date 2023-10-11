Colorado Mesa University gears up for Homecoming week

Colorado Mesa University gears up for Homecoming Week
By Melissa Wright
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:45 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - October is an important month at Colorado Mesa University as it is recognized as ‘Mav Month’. However, the official Homecoming week starts October 16. CMU has planned several events for students and the community to enjoy during this week.

Apart from homecoming, CMU is also preparing to host a TEDx Grand Junction event. On November 4, the TEDx talk will take place at CMU’s Love Recital Hall in the Moss Performing Arts Center. The event aims to bring together thought-provoking speakers and innovative ideas, sparking conversations that matter. Early bird tickets are already available for purchase here.

