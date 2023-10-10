Special Olympics Colorado bowling tournament

Special Olympics Colorado
Special Olympics Colorado
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:51 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Special Olympics Colorado hosted its annual blowing competition at Orchard Mesa Lanes on Sunday.

About 260 athletes from all over the Western Slope competed for a chance to qualify for the state championship. According to Special Olympics Colorado, bowling doesn’t belong to the Olympic sports, but it is among the most popular sports in the Special Olympics. It’s a beneficial sport for people with intellectual disabilities. “There’s a lot of energy in this place,” said Mike Ruspil, sports and competition coordinator. “These athletes have been practicing for weeks and weeks. Their coaches have been training them, and they’re incredibly excited to have this opportunity to come out here and compete.

