Showers & gusty wind to precede colder air invasion

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A cold front will bring showers and wind to Colorado’s Western Slope on Wednesday, then colder air will arrive Wednesday night and Thursday.

Most Likely Timing of Wednesday’s Rain

Most of the rain will fall after midday. A few stray showers are possible as early as 6-8 AM Wednesday. Rain will begin increasing - mostly over the higher terrain with a stray shower in the valleys along Highway 50 - between noon and 2 PM. Snow may fall above about 10,000 feet in the Elk Mountains, the San Juan Mountains, and on the Grand Mesa. Rain will be scattered across the area and mainly over the higher terrain through about 4 PM. The chance for rain will increase in the valleys as we begin cooling between 4 PM and 6 PM. Occasional rain with snow over 10,000 feet can fall through about midnight Wednesday night. What’s left of the rain will end well before 6 AM Thursday.

Gusty Wind Likely, Too

The cold front will also kick up the wind. Wind gusts of 20-30 mph are likely after noon through Wednesday evening. The wind will subside Wednesday night and shift to blow from the north/northwest.

Turning Colder

The shift in the wind will open up a colder airflow into Western Colorado. Thursday will be as much as 15-20 degrees colder. That will mean highs dropping to the upper 50s and lower 60s and lows in the low-to-mid 30s. Low in the 20s around Cortez will likely mean the first hard freeze of the season around the Four Corners. A light freeze is possible with frost likely around Montrose and possibly Delta. A frost or freeze is unlikely around Grand Junction and the rest of the Grand Valley at this point.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly cloudy and mild. We’ll cool from middle 70s at 6 PM to mid-to-upper 60s at 8 PM, then to middle 60s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be near 50 degrees around Grand Junction, 48 degrees around Montrose, 49 degrees around Delta, and 40 degrees around Cortez. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance for a few showers. Snow is possible on the Grand Mesa and in the Elk Mountains. We’ll warm from middle 50s at 7 AM to mid-to-upper 60s at noon, then to upper 60s and lower 70s at 4 PM. High temperatures will be near 70 degrees around Grand Junction, 67 degrees around Montrose, 71 degrees around Delta, and 71 degrees around Cortez.

