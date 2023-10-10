Officer on leave after shooting burglary suspect

(Source: AP)
(Source: AP)(AP)
By (Adam Woodbrey)
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:34 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELTA, Colo. (KJCT) - A Delta police officer is on paid administrative leave after shooting a burglary suspect.

According to a press released from the Delta Police Department, it started out as a burglary in process around 8:40 a.m. on Oct. 10. Police responded to the call on the 100 block of Bert Street.

When officers arrived on scene, the found a man, who was not the homeowner. At that point, the department said a physical altercation happened between officers and the suspect, which lead to the suspect being shot.

Police have not released the suspect’s name, nor the name of the officer who is now on leave. Police also have not given any information regarding the suspect’s condition.

The Montrose Police Department is investigating the shooting as part of the 7th Judicial District Critical Incident Investigative Team.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County Sheriffs Office
Rodriguez family needs help solving son’s homicide
bicyclist struck by car
Bicyclist struck by car
New apartment development at 1st Street & Rood Ave. in Grand Junction
Many people fed up with search for affordable housing
District 51
District 51 Superintendent: “We’re down about 1,800 students.”
Victim suffers non-life threatening injuries in Orchard Mesa stabbing incident
Person stabbed in parking lot of Orchard Mesa City Market

Latest News

KJCT NEWS THE 10 VOD
KJCT Clifton Library Branch Opens
At one of the entrances in the library wooden 'books' are displayed with the names of community...
New Clifton Library Branch provides sense of community for visitors
Memorial service for fallen Colorado parole officer held
Memorial service for fallen Colorado parole officer held
What to know about Elijah McClain’s death and the criminal trial of two officers
Lawyers to deliver closing arguments in trial of 2 police officers charged in Elijah McClain’s death