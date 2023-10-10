Not so affordable housing in Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Living anywhere along the Western Slope isn’t as affordable as it used to be. Multiple people shared their stories with KJCT News 8 about their struggle trying to find a suitable place to live that fit their needs and budget.

Finding an affordable place to live isn’t as simple as it once was. According to Bray Real Estate, as of August, 2023, the median home price for Mesa County was $400,000, up 2% from the same time in 2022. However, just because that’s the median home price, doesn’t necessarily mean the inventory is there.

In its housing study, the City of Grand Junction found there were plenty of homes above the $500,000 threshold, but there were an awful lot of people looking for homes that are cheaper.

“Where we’re seeing a lot of pinch though is that missing middle,” said Grand Junction Mayor, Anna Stout. “Those are those homes, people are able to use as starter homes. So somebody who has been renting for a while and now they’re ready to purchase a home.”

According to data from Bray Real Estate, as of August 2023, there were 323 homes listed at $400,000 and above, with the majority of those homes within the $500,000 to $750,000 range. Whereas below that median home price threshold, there were only 168 homes listed for sale.

“They’re not moving in to a $500,000 home,” said Stout. “They’re looking for homes that are within the amount that they can afford to put a down payment on and afford their mortgage.”

Since 2004, the City of Grand Junction has invested $18.1m in city funded housing projects. That funding going to places such as the Grand Junction Housing Authority, Homeward Bound, Catholic Outreach and others. The goal; to help those living on the streets find a place to live and help make buying a home more attainable.

Map of city funded housing projects in Grand Junction (Adam Woodbrey | City of Grand Junction)

“Housing directly impacts our economy and our resilience as an economy our ability to attract and retain workers our ability to thrive in this community and stay in this community,” said Stout. “All of those things are impacted by housing.”

As far as Mesa County goes, commissioner Bobbie Daniel said the county has taken steps to help contractors in their projects through a variety of things, including making it easier to obtain building permits. Making them available online and faster to obtain.

“Removing some road blocks and barriers to new development and building homes, and making sure that’s easy as possible to walk through that from a developer standpoint,” said Daniel. “We want to make sure Mesa County is open for development in those areas.”

According to Daniel, the county has also given away $5m in funding to organizations like the Colorado Housing authority as well.

“We’ve had family members who had to leave this state in search of affordable housing and costs of living that is more reasonable,” said Daniel. “So you know, this is a problem that has profoundly affected our lives, our friends and our community.”

One of the biggest concerns KJCT News 8 heard from people searching for a place to live, is the cost of rent. That’s something that commissioner Daniel also had concerns over.

“High rent prices is definitely a struggle,” said Daniel. “I see what’s happening in some of the larger cities and how difficult it is to do the first month’s and last month’s rent. That is a huge obstacle and especially when we’re building luxury apartments. How affordable is that?”

According to Bray Real Estate, a lot of people assume landlords are increasing rental rates a lot more than they actually need to and are pocketing the money. However, according to Bray’s director of property management, Cindy Hoppe, that isn’t necessarily the case, as supply and demand can have a tremendous impact on the housing market as does the state of the economy.

“Their real estate taxes have drastically increased as much as 30% or 40% with the last reassessment year,” said Hoppe. “You have the cost of materials for maintenance, the cost of doing maintenance. Everything has increased, so they’ve had to adjust their prices just to maintain.”

And if you are looking for a place to buy or rent, how do you know if you can actually afford the potential home? Well, according to Bray Real Estate and other realtors, the magic number to look for is 28% to 30%. That’s the sweet spot for how much money should be allotted from your monthly income to your housing payment. If more than that 30% of your income goes toward just your housing payment, it could be considered too expensive. And that percentage doesn’t include your utilities or other costs of living.

“It comes down to, everyone says, we deserve a house or you have the right to have a house,” said Stewart Cruickshank, sales manager for Bray Real Estate. “I always say you have to work to buy your first house. And that means, do you have two car payments? Can you cut that down to one car payment? Are you able to find ways to save money?”

As of the 2021 U.S. Census, the median household income for Mesa County is $62,127. To fit that 28% to 30% criteria and based off the current average 30 year fixed mortgage rate of 8.57%, you’d have to find a home that was $190,000. And Bray doesn’t show a single home listed below $199,000.

“What people think they can afford or what they want to see in a certain priced house is not what their mind is thinking,” said Cruickshank. “That’s part of the thing, you sit down with your agent, you start looking at what homes that are out there.”

To get started on your housing journey, Cruickshank recommends two things; research the market so you know what’s out there. That will give you an idea of what inventory there is and what your budget can cover. He also suggests talking with both a realtor and a lender. According to Cruickshank, there are different loan programs out there. Some, such as a U.S.D.A rural loans, which can allow no down payment for a home, as well as other programs that can help first and second time home buyers.

“Don’t just assume that you can’t afford a house,” said Cruickshank. “I think the worst thing is are the questions people don’t ask. They never realize what’s out there.”

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.