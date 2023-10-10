New Clifton Library Branch provides sense of community for visitors

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Clifton Library Branch is officially open.

Over the weekend a celebration was held to commemorate the year-long construction.

Before the grand opening, however; Sean Cwalinski the regional branch manager for Mesa County Libraries said the new place has provided a sense of community for those in and around the Clifton community.

“It’s part of the community, and that’s an important thing. There’re not many services in smaller towns and the library can provide that.” Cwalinski said.

The space is home to seven study rooms and two community rooms. The new library also has Spanish language items and English courses are offered to those who immigrated to the U.S.

Cwalinski said the library is helping get teens and youths off the streets and into a learning environment.

“We know there’s a lack of places for teens to hang out in Clifton, so we wanted to provide a safe space to hang out.” Cwalinski said.

Cwalinski also said the library is an important part of rural communities because it’s changing the way people perceive places like Clifton.

“For Clifton, it’s a really big deal. Clifton kind of has the reputation of being the not so desirable part of town.” Cwalinski said.

Having libraries in rural areas, Cwalinski said kids can not only learn vital reading and comprehension skills, they also gain social interaction from being in a library.

“You just need that, one book to get them started and you hooked him for life, and we can offer that. Libraries in general can offer that.” Cwalinski said. “There’s a social part too. You come to story time, they make new friends, you come to kids club, they make new friends.”

If you’d like to volunteer at the Clifton Library Branch you can apply here.

