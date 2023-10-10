Colder weather could bring patchy freeze by late week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our fall roller coaster ride of temperature swings is about to start.

Temperature Drop Likely This Week

A sharp drop in temperatures brings highs around Grand Junction from upper 70s on Tuesday to near 60 degrees on Thursday. Mornings will also turn colder - from near 50 degrees for lows on Tuesday and Wednesday to mid-to-upper 30s Thursday through Saturday mornings.

The Weather Setup

This sharp drop in temperatures is the result of a cold front moving ashore over the Pacific Northwest on Monday night. A second cold front behind it may reinforce the colder air flow into Colorado. The first cold front will arrive on Wednesday. It will bring more clouds starting Tuesday afternoon. A few showers are possible Wednesday and Wednesday night through early Thursday morning. The cold front may also kick up the wind. Gusts of up to 20-30 mph are possible.

Patchy Frost & Freeze Possible

A freeze or frost is unlikely around Grand Junction at this point. We will update you if that changes. However, a light freeze is possible around Montrose on Friday morning and again on Saturday morning. Frost is possible on Friday and Saturday mornings around Delta. The first hard freeze of the season is possible Friday morning around Cortez. Another hard freeze appears likely on Saturday morning. If you are in these areas likely to freeze or frost, be aware that outdoor plants can be damaged or even killed by the cold weather. Move your plants indoors or cover them to help protect them to avoid damage to your plants.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear. We’ll cool from mid-to-upper 70s at 6 PM to middle 60s at 8 PM, then to upper 50s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear. Low temperatures will be near 48 degrees at Grand Junction, 42 degrees at Montrose, 44 degrees at Delta, and 37 degrees at Cortez. Tuesday will start sunny, then clouds will begin increasing by midday. We’ll warm from mid-to-upper 40s at 7 AM to upper 60s and lower 70s at noon, then to middle and upper 70s by 4 PM. High temperatures will be near 77 degrees around Grand Junction, 74 degrees around Montrose, 78 degrees around Delta, and 76 degrees around Cortez.

