Coast Guard says it has recovered remaining parts of submersible that imploded, killing 5

Coast Guard marine safety engineers working for the Marine Board of Investigation for the Titan...
Coast Guard marine safety engineers working for the Marine Board of Investigation for the Titan submersible case, conduct a survey of the aft titanium endcap from Titan in the North Atlantic Ocean on Oct. 1, 2023. The endcap was recently recovered from the seafloor and successfully transferred to a U.S. port for analysis.(U.S. National Transportation Safety Board)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 2:33 PM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Coast Guard has recovered remaining debris from a submersible that imploded on its way to explore the wreck of the Titanic, killing all five onboard, deep beneath the Atlantic Ocean’s surface, officials said Tuesday.

The salvage mission conducted under an agreement with the U.S. Navy was a follow-up to initial recovery operations on the ocean floor roughly 1,600 feet (488 meters) away from the Titanic, the Coast Guard said. It said Tuesday that the recovery and transfer of remaining parts was completed last Wednesday, and a photo showed the intact aft portion of the 22-foot (6.7-meter) vessel.

Investigators believe the Titan imploded as it made its descent into deep North Atlantic waters on June 18.

The multiday search mounted after Titan went silent captured attention around the world. The submersible was attempting to view the British passenger liner that sank in 1912.

The Coast Guard previously said it recovered presumed human remains along with parts of the Titan after the debris field was located at a depth of 12,500 feet (3,800 meters).

The materials were offloaded at an unnamed port. The Coast Guard’s Marine Board of Investigation is continuing its analysis and conducting witness interviews ahead of a public hearing on the tragedy.

OceanGate, the operator of the vessel, has since gone out of business. Among those killed in the implosion was Stockton Rush, the submersible’s pilot and CEO of the company.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County Sheriffs Office
Rodriguez family needs help solving son’s homicide
bicyclist struck by car
Bicyclist struck by car
New apartment development at 1st Street & Rood Ave. in Grand Junction
Many people fed up with search for affordable housing
District 51
District 51 Superintendent: “We’re down about 1,800 students.”
Victim suffers non-life threatening injuries in Orchard Mesa stabbing incident
Person stabbed in parking lot of Orchard Mesa City Market

Latest News

America's Mary Lou Retton holds up her arms during her routine on the Balance Beam during the...
Former US gymnast Mary Lou Retton in ICU with ‘rare form of pneumonia,’ daughter says
An Israel strike at a Gaza port is seen Tuesday.
Israel responds to fire from Syria with artillery and mortar
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on democracy and honoring the legacy of the late Sen. John...
Biden interview in special counsel documents investigation suggests sprawling probe near conclusion
Few details were immediately available, including the extent of the deputies’ injuries,...
Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies in critical condition after fire broke out during training
This photo provided by Daniel Wilsey shows Dorothy Hoffner, 104, falling through the air with...
104-year-old dies peacefully in her sleep 1 week after world record skydive