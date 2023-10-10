Clifton Library celebrates grand opening

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - After a year of construction, the new Clifton branch of Mesa County Libraries broke ground in August, but on Saturday it held the official grand opening with activities for kids and families, cake, and food trucks.

The new building is next to Rocky Mountain Elementary School in Clifton. It offers new technology, a community living room, and dedicated spaces for children and teens. The branch is also the future home of the adult learning center, which offers GED instruction, high-school education through career online high school, English language and citizenship classes, and other educational services.

“When the library opened back on August 29 being a brand new building with all new technology, we wanted to give our staff a chance to get used to the new facility and to do some troubleshooting with all of the new computers and everything to make sure everything worked and let them get comfortable here before we actually decided to have a big party to celebrate the new library being open,” said Amy Schiffbauer, development director with Mesa County Libraries.

