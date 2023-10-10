City of Grand Junction hosts ‘Water Lights at Night’

Water Lights at Night
Water Lights at Night((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:29 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Saturday night, the Butterfly Pond glittered and glowed as residents released lanterns into the water. The City of Grand Junction asked attendees to decorate a lantern, however, they chose, with pictures, messages, or symbols.

Water lanterns have been used in many different cultures for thousands of years. The meaning of lanterns can represent sending away disasters, welcoming happiness, guiding the souls of the departed, or remembering ancestors.

