Rodriguez family needs help solving son’s homicide

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Fruita family, still mourning the terrifying and tragic loss of their son three years later, is now turning to the public for answers and help.

It’s a saying law enforcement officials try to drive home hard, ‘If you see something, say something’. The family of Hugo Rodriguez and Mesa County officials agree that there is without a doubt someone out there who witnessed what happened on that fateful night.

It’s been 1,113 days of anguish for those who loved the 20 year old. Hugo Pablo Rodriguez was your normal run of the mill youth.. He grew up in Fruita Colorado. Attending and later graduating from Fruita Monument High School.

On the evening of September 20th, 2020, Hugo went to a house party on the 31 hundred block of Orson avenue in Clifton. Just after midnight, Deputies responded to reports of multiple shots fired.

Upon arrival, people were fleeing the scene and cars left rapidly. Hugo was found shot in the head in the back yard of the house. He was immediately transferred to Saint Mary’s Hospital to be treated. After months of fighting complications related to the wound. He passed away in January 2021.

Deputies report between 50 to 100 individuals were at the party where Hugo was shot. While investigators exhausted as many leads as possible. They say many people have refused to talk about what they saw.

If you are someone sitting on valuable information about this case, but are nervous about possible repercussions, there is a way to remain anonymous while still doing the right thing.

Mesa County Sherriff’s office has a section on their website for crime tips. You can select the bubble labelled ‘I wish to remain anonymous’, to send in your information without it being tracked to you.

Investigator Lissah Norcross is assigned to Hugo’s case, her number is as follows: (970) 244-3252

You can also submit information to the Mesa County Crime Stoppers page.

