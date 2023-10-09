Prescribed burn southwest of the Grand Valley to continue

A smoke plume casts shadows through its less dense areas as firefighters continue treating the...
A smoke plume casts shadows through its less dense areas as firefighters continue treating the Cow Creek area on Oct. 9, 2023.(Kacie Sinton)
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:19 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATEWAY, Colo. (KJCT) - You’ve probably noticed the large plume of smoke emanating from the prescribed fire burning to the south of us, and it looks like fire conditions are favorable enough for firefighting crews to keep pouring the heat on.

Fire crews report that the Cow Creek Prescribed Burn has been successful thus far, clearing about 5,000 acres nine miles east of Gateway, Colorado during the last week of September.

The Cow Creek Prescribed Fire range.
The Cow Creek Prescribed Fire range.(USDA Forest Service)

Firefighters say that they are now treating an additional 5,000 acres on the southwestern half of the planned burn area. Experts said that the burn is meant to “reduce the threat of catastrophic wildfire” in the area. If conditions are favorable, firefighters said that they will be igniting the area over several days.

Fire crews monitor the Cow Creek Prescribed Burn from a safe distance on Sept. 26, 2023.
Fire crews monitor the Cow Creek Prescribed Burn from a safe distance on Sept. 26, 2023.(USDA Forest Service)

Smoke may worsen before it gets better as firefighters bring the fire to its peak, but crews say that the smoke impact should be minimal. Fire managers said that they are following state air quality guidelines.

Fire crews also remind folks in the area to not call 911 if they see smoke in the burn area.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County Sheriffs Office
Rodriguez family needs help solving son’s homicide
bicyclist struck by car
Bicyclist struck by car
New apartment development at 1st Street & Rood Ave. in Grand Junction
Many people fed up with search for affordable housing
Victim suffers non-life threatening injuries in Orchard Mesa stabbing incident
Person stabbed in parking lot of Orchard Mesa City Market
It’s official! Costco is coming to Grand Junction
It’s official! Costco is coming to Grand Junction

Latest News

A fraction of the 800 coats that the Salvation Army will give away this season
Salvation Coat collection locations in Mesa County
bicyclist struck by car
Bicyclist struck by car
New apartment development at 1st Street & Rood Ave. in Grand Junction
Many people fed up with search for affordable housing
Mesa County Sheriffs Office
Rodriguez family needs help solving son’s homicide