Prescribed burn southwest of the Grand Valley to continue

GATEWAY, Colo. (KJCT) - You’ve probably noticed the large plume of smoke emanating from the prescribed fire burning to the south of us, and it looks like fire conditions are favorable enough for firefighting crews to keep pouring the heat on.

Fire crews report that the Cow Creek Prescribed Burn has been successful thus far, clearing about 5,000 acres nine miles east of Gateway, Colorado during the last week of September.

The Cow Creek Prescribed Fire range. (USDA Forest Service)

Firefighters say that they are now treating an additional 5,000 acres on the southwestern half of the planned burn area. Experts said that the burn is meant to “reduce the threat of catastrophic wildfire” in the area. If conditions are favorable, firefighters said that they will be igniting the area over several days.

Fire crews monitor the Cow Creek Prescribed Burn from a safe distance on Sept. 26, 2023. (USDA Forest Service)

Smoke may worsen before it gets better as firefighters bring the fire to its peak, but crews say that the smoke impact should be minimal. Fire managers said that they are following state air quality guidelines.

Fire crews also remind folks in the area to not call 911 if they see smoke in the burn area.

