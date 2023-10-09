Person stabbed in parking lot of Orchard Mesa City Market

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - One person has been taken to the hospital after an apparent stabbing.

Just before 5:00 p.m. police got a report of someone being stabbed.

The incident occurred in the parking lot of the City Market along Highway 50.

Police and fire officials arrived shortly after the call came in. A man in his 30′s was taken to hospital. We’ve been told the injuries are non life threatening.

No arrests have been made. The incident remains under investigation.

