Hacker trying to sell data of people with Jewish ancestry taken from genetic testing company

FILE - Genetic testing kits are shown in a file photo.
FILE - Genetic testing kits are shown in a file photo.(Source: Ancestry.com/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:32 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A hacker is claiming to be selling millions of pieces of data stolen from the family genetics website 23andMe.

The data is up for sale on underground forums, and the first batch includes data of those with Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry.

In a blog post, the company acknowledged the potential leak but stated that the company itself had not been breached.

Instead, the company says it appears the hacker collected passwords and usernames stolen from other hacked websites and simply tried them 23andMe.

The data includes usernames, regional locations, birth years and profile pictures.

The company is investigating the incident, and is urging customers to change their passwords and to use two-factor authentication.

The leak comes as there has been an increase in the number of attacks on Jews in the U.S.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County Sheriffs Office
Rodriguez family needs help solving son’s homicide
New apartment development at 1st Street & Rood Ave. in Grand Junction
Many people fed up with search for affordable housing
Victim suffers non-life threatening injuries in Orchard Mesa stabbing incident
Person stabbed in parking lot of Orchard Mesa City Market
It’s official! Costco is coming to Grand Junction
It’s official! Costco is coming to Grand Junction
bicyclist struck by car
Bicyclist struck by car

Latest News

African American burial grounds across the nation constantly face dangers of being erased or...
Sacred Ground
One of the bloodiest weekends in Israel's recent history began at dawn on Saturday. (Source:...
Israel-Gaza war: How situation unfolded since Saturday
A fraction of the 800 coats that the Salvation Army will give away this season
Salvation Coat collection location in Mesa County
Smoke rises from an explosion on the Islamic National Bank following an Israeli air strike in...
Hamas threatens to kill an Israeli hostage whenever Israel hits Gaza civilians without warning