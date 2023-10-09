District 51 Superintendent, “We’re down about 1,800 students.”

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Like many school districts across the country, District 51 is no different when it comes to declining student enrollment numbers. We told you last month about the low numbers, but now D51 Superintendent Dr. Brain Hill is giving more insight as to what might be behind the nationwide trend.

“We’ve been dealing with declining enrollment since 2019, and we’re down about 1,800 students since then,” Superintendent Dr. Brain Hill said. Last year, the district hired a demographer who recommended closing three schools partly because of those low enrollment numbers. Now, Hill is also pointing out other factors that could be contributed to the low numbers. “One of the main causes of this is low birth rates. So we have smaller groups of kids coming into the school system in general but there are other factors as well, like affordability,” said Hill. “Other options, many other things that have contributed to the decline enrollment in the school district and were having to adjust to those declines.”

Hill went on to say there are 4 pathways to managing low enrollment that don’t include school closures or consolidations. Those options will be looked at in the event numbers continue to decline. Right now, the district is hiring for multiple positions including bus drivers, custodians, and nutritional services. If you’re interested in applying you can check out this link.

