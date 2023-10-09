bicyclist struck by car

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Around 9 P.M. Sunday evening, a bicyclist was struck by a car on North Avenue.

We were told by our crew on the scene that the SUV was traveling Westbound on North Avenue striking a male while riding his bicycle on a crosswalk. Grand Junction Police Department said that the male bicyclist was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation is still underway.

We’ll keep you updated online and on-air once new information is released.

