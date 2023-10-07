Warm sunshine persists through this weekend

By Stephen Bowers
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:36 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Sunshine, warm afternoons, and clear, cool nights are the story of our weather for much of the next week. Weather looks perfect for high school football on our Friday night, Colorado Mesa football on our Saturday afternoon, and Denver Broncos football on Sunday afternoon.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear. We’ll cool from middle 70s at 6 PM to middle 60s at 8 PM, then to upper 50s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear. Low temperatures will be near 46 degrees around Grand Junction, 41 degrees around Montrose, 43 degrees around Delta, and 37 degrees around Cortez. Saturday will be sunny and unseasonably warm. High temperatures will be near 79 degrees around Grand Junction, 75 degrees around Montrose, 79 degrees around Delta, and 76 degrees around Cortez.

The Rest of the Weekend

Sunday will be sunny. Highs across the Western Slope will be in the mid-to-upper 70s. Morning lows will be mainly in the low-to-mid 40s with colder 30s around the Four Corners.

Looking Ahead

Clouds will increase Monday and especially Tuesday. Sun will still filter through the clouds, and rain doesn’t look likely locally. The increasing cloudiness will come with some slight cooling. After weekend highs in the mid-to-upper 70s, we’ll ease back to low-to-mid 70s on Monday and Tuesday, then to upper 60s to lower 70s next Wednesday through Friday. Morning lows will be in the 40s for most areas.

