Friday Night Blitz Week Seven

Editor’s Note: This Article will be updated as score changes are reported.
By Garrett Brown
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:17 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado High School Football is in the middle of league play.

Scoring updates can be found below and tune in to the Friday Night Blitz for highlights and recap after The 10.

Fruita Monument Wildcats 41, Grand Junction Tigers 6 - Final

Delta Panthers 48, Salida Spartans 0 - Final

Grand valley Cardinals 12, Aspen Skiers 7 - Final

Montrose Red Hawks 56, Falcon Falcons 22 - Final

Palisade Bulldogs 21, Eagle Valley 16, - Final

Rifle Bears 55, Basalt Longhorns 22 - Final

