Wingate elementary begins fundraising for a new accessibly playground

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Back in the day, the favorite part of school was recess time. If you ask your kids they might not have a different answer. They Playground is the place for friends and fun, but some kids are facing barriers. Which is why Wingate Elementary School took on the initiative to develop and design a new disability inclusive play ground.

This is a fundraising effort using a mix of grants and help from District 51 when it comes to maintenance once the construction starts. However, the majority of funds need to be acquired on their own. Wingate Elementary was built in 1982, nearly four decades ago. Now, students and staff are realizing the need for something new. Wingate Principal, Amie Schraeder says, “Currently, our playground is really limited with accessibility for students with a variety of disabilities,”.

A concrete barrier isolates the playground. Making it impossible for some student’s to even reach the equipment. Once past that, kids face another roadblock, woodchips. For students like Gabby Rodriguez, a nine year old girl diagnosed with Myotonia Congenita, it’s hard to find footing. Faith Rodriguez, Gabby’s mom explains, “It’s a genetic disorder, a neuro muscular disorder, she has the inability to control her muscles and they tend to tense and contract,”.

With Gabby’s condition, Wingate’s current playground limits what she can do during playtime. Gabby says she can use the slides and swings, but climbing onto the jungle gym is incredibly difficult without ramps.

Schraeder says students already feel the disconnect of accessibility at recess. She told us stories of children making pathways in the gravel surrounding the playground so that those in wheelchairs aren’t limited to the side walks. Some students, going as far as pitching in a couple dollars from their piggy banks to the project.

This project is estimated to cost almost $700 thousand. Schreader thinks the investment is well worth the price tag for our future generations.

To support or learn more: Wingate Playground

