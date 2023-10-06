Warm temperatures continue throughout the weekend before a cooldown next week

KKCO Daybreak Weather Forecast
By (Christopher Guevara)
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:03 AM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Our next 24 hours:

Conditions will remain the same as those for our Thursday, sunny with clear skies. A few of our mountains will see a few clouds in the evening. Temperatures will sit in the upper 70s for Grand Junction and Delta, with Montrose and Cortez in the mid-70s.

Clear skies will continue overnight and into Saturday, with Saturday morning’s low temperature in the mid to lower 40s and mid-30s for Cortez.

The upcoming weekend:

There are going to be little changes that are going to occur over the weekend as the trend continues of clear and sunny skies. Temperatures will barely nudge, remaining in the same range as those for our Friday in the upper to mid-70s.

Some changes next week:

Unfortunately, if it is the rain that we are hoping for, it will not occur as dry conditions persist. The only changes that are going to arise are going to be in the temperatures and sky cover. By Tuesday, locations across the Western Slope will start feeling cooler temperatures as Grand Junction and Delta fall to the mid-70s and lower 70s for Montrose and Corttez. Cloud cover will begin increasing, leading to partly cloudy skies for the valleys and overcast skies for the mountains. Temperatures will continue falling for Wednesday, sitting in the low 70s.

