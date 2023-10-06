Sunny, dry, and unseasonably warm weather holds through next week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Sunny, warm days with seasonably cool mornings will mean a beautiful weekend and an enjoyable next week.

Drought Worsening

The weekly update from the Drought Monitor was released today. It indicates worsening drought along Highway 50. Severe Drought, or the third highest level of drought, now extends from near Montrose and Delta northwestward through most of the Grand Valley. Moderate Drought, the lowest level of drought, to abnormally dry conditions are widespread otherwise.

October Rainfall Trend

Above-normal precipitation across all of Colorado. Climatology says our normal total precipitation for Grand Junction in October is 0.99 inches. Normal precipitation for Montrose is 0.98″ for October. We’re favored with 33% to 40% odds to lean a little heavy on our October precipitation. The next week looks dry. That takes us through the first half of October, so it may be that the back half of October is more favored for the rain. That’s assuming that these long-range trends don’t do an about-face.

Drought is worsening along Highway 50. Much of the Grand Valley is now in severe drought. (KKCO)

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear. We’ll cool from lower 70s at 6 PM to middle 60s at 8 PM, then to upper 50s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear. Low temperatures will be near 46 degrees around Grand Junction, 40 degrees around Montrose, 42 degrees around Delta, and 34 degrees around Cortez. Friday will be sunny. High temperatures will be near 78 degrees around Grand Junction, 75 degrees around Montrose, 77 degrees around Delta, and 77 degrees around Cortez.

Staying Unseasonably Warm & Dry Through Next Week

We’ll stay warm for the next seven days. Clouds will increase early next week, but sun will shine through. We will cool slightly with the introduction of those clouds, but we’ll still be unseasonably warm. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 70s through this weekend with lows in the low-to-mid 40s. High temperatures next week will be in the low-to-mid 70s with lows in the low-to-mid 40s.

