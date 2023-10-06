Kids found in car with passed-out women at Walmart were ‘filthy,’ police say

Nicholasville police say Tori McQuay and Melanie Coffey were found unconscious Thursday evening in a running vehicle in a Walmart parking lot.
By WKYT News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:06 AM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESSAMINE CO., Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Two women are facing child endangerment charges in Kentucky.

Nicholasville police say Tori McQuay and Melanie Coffey were found unconscious Thursday evening in a running vehicle in a Walmart parking lot.

The arrest citation alleges the women were under the influence.

Three young children were found in the back seats. According to police, the children were filthy.

When the vehicle was searched, police say they found a small plastic container filled with a white powder substance, used glass pipes and THC gummies.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
It’s official! Costco is coming to Grand Junction
Grand Junction Police Department arrest man after reported kidnapping.
GJPD arrests man after reported kidnapping
Police
Oak court stabbing victim shares his story
Man who allegedly crashed truck through Grand Junction Police Department lobby doors enters...
Man who allegedly crashed truck through Grand Junction Police Department lobby doors enters guilty plea

Latest News

Update on Colorado funeral home.
WATCH: More than 100 bodies found inside a Colorado funeral home, criminal investigation underway
Savannah Bananas pitcher Blake McGehee, right, dances during a pregame performance for the fans...
The Savannah Bananas announce 2024 world tour
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
$1.4 billion Powerball prize is a combination of interest rates, sales, math — and luck
A hearse and debris can be seen at the rear of the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose,...
Police find at least 115 bodies at Colorado ‘green’ funeral home under investigation