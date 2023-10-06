District attorney’s office hires attorney to help fight highway drug cases

The Mesa County District Attorney’s office hired a joint state federal attorney for highway drug trafficking cases thanks to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.(KKCO)
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:25 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Thanks to a new federal grant, law enforcement has more time to go after drug trafficking on I-70.

The Mesa County District Attorney’s office hired a joint state federal attorney for highway drug trafficking cases thanks to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Before this position, Mesa County residents were footing the bill to fund the DA’s office to prosecute them. The attorney selected for the role is Janelle Surace.

Surace will be filing cases in federal court under the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

DA Rubinstein said, “We’re very excited to continue our partnership with the U.S. Attorney’s Office to make sure that the federal drug problem is prosecuted in federal court where it belongs where they have great laws that can really make an impact and take the burden off Colorado for footing the bill for all of it.”

DA Rubinstein said through his years working in Mesa County he’s seen a rise in various types of drugs-fentanyl being at the forefront in recent years.

As for Surace’s position, DA Rubenstein said she is expected to be around for some time as the grant money isn’t expected to run out anytime soon.

