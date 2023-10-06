D-51 joins lawsuit against Instagram and TikTok

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - District 51 Board of Education voted unanimously to join a lawsuit targeting social media companies like Instagram and TikTok. The lawsuit has lawyers around the country.

Joel Wright is one of the attorneys in the coalition, and he states that “two thousand districts across the U.S. will join the suit.” It’s targeted for quote “violations on the duty of negligence and public nuisance.”

Andrea Haitz, the District 51 Board President said “It’s important we protect our kids from dangers of social media.”

Andrea Haitz said, “Really what it boils down to is what incentivized for some of these kids to actually post on social media so unfortunately posting things like fights at school tend to get a lot of clicks.”

Haitz also goes on to say that a Texas school principal took away phones and saw a positive outcome for students being able to learn inside the classroom.

