Mesa County election readiness

Mesa County Elections Office
Mesa County Elections Office
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:37 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Colorado registered voters will likely get a ballot in the mail in a few weeks as election season approaches.

We are training all of our judges on our sites for our in-person voting, and we are also doing our logic and accuracy test,” said Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Bobbie Gross.

The bipartisan state law-mandated testing of election equipment is key to checking that the tabulating machines function accurately,” said Gross. Another task Mesa County is handling is election security, like 24-hour surveillance at the elections office and ballot boxes.

Voters can expect the first round of ballots to be mailed out on October 16. “There’s a couple propositions from the state,” said Gross. The two-state ballot measures that Coloradans will have the opportunity to vote on include Proposition HH and Proposition II.

Prop. HH is intended to bring Colorado’s property taxes down by modifying property classifications and limiting property tax valuation and management methods across the state. Prop. II would allow the state to maintain the tax rates on cigarettes, tobacco products, and nicotine products established.

