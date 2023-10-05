Grand Junction Police Department hosts Coffee with a Cop

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Grand Junction Police Department hosts a Coffee with a Cop on the first Wednesday of every October. This year, the event was held at Kiln Coffee Bar in Downtown Grand Junction. The event aims to strengthen the relationship between the law enforcement officers and the community they serve. GJPD encourages the community members to join them for a warm cup of coffee and engage in meaningful conversations.

