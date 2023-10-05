America’s favorite Halloween candy

By Melissa Wright
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 2:10 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Halloween is an exciting time of the year when chocolate and candy take center stage. 93% of Americans share chocolate and candy with friends and family during this season. 60% of parents admit to taking treats from their children, with 37% doing so while their kids are asleep, 32% while they’re at school, and 31% right in front of their children. The most popular Halloween treats are chocolate, gummy candy, and candy corn.

