Earth’s average September temperature breaks records, early analysis says

According to a report from the Washington Post, early data shows September shattered the global...
According to a report from the Washington Post, early data shows September shattered the global heat record for the month by a record margin.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:59 AM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Washington Post reported early data shows September shattered the global heat record for the month by a record margin.

The average temperature for the planet for September beat the previous record for the month by more than half a degree Celsius.

It’s the largest monthly margin ever observed.

According to other data, temperatures around the world in September were at levels closer to what is normal for July.

The September records come after the planet’s temperature reached its warmest level on record over the summer.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armed GJ police officer and two other people stand behind police vehicle.
Man accused of early morning stabbing now identified
Kratom: What to know about Colorado’s newest regulated drug
Kratom: What to know about Colorado’s newest regulated drug
Report of a stabbing
A stabbing victim taken to the hospital
Man arrested after mother bear, two cubs found dead
Man arrested after mother bear and two cubs found dead
Colder air will invade Colorado tonight, and the first frost of the season is likely around the...
Frost possible in Four Corners as the Western Slope turns colder

Latest News

A man is accused of attacking his landlord with a machete after an argument.
Man charged after allegedly attacking landlord with machete
FILE - Pope Francis shamed and challenged world leaders on Wednesday to commit to binding...
Point of no return: Pope challenges leaders at UN talks to slow global warming before it’s too late
FILE - First lady Jill Biden waits to speak at the Library of Congress in Washington,...
Jill Biden urges women to get mammograms or other cancer exams during Breast Cancer Awareness Month
The girl's discovery Monday ended a two-day search. (Source: CNN/WRGB/Spectrum News Albany/Sena...
More charges expected in girl's kidnapping