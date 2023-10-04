Colorado Gov. Polis lauds new gun control bills— but gun owners say they are unconstitutional

COLORADO, USA (KJCT) - Two new gun laws went into effect on Sunday in Colorado, bringing a new waiting period for gun purchases in Colorado and placing more legal culpability on gun manufacturers for people hurt or killed by weapons they build.

Now, Colorado Governor Jared Polis, a democrat, is speaking out and praising the waiting period as a step towards owning guns in a safe fashion across the state. “This shouldn’t get in the way of anybody who wants to be able to purchase a gun for hunting, recreation, or protecting your home. It’s simply making sure we’re able to do the background check and making sure that it’s a thoughtful decision,” said Polis.

Under the other new gun law enacted, families of gun violence victims as well as the victims themselves can now sue the creators of the guns that impacted their lives.

However, not everyone in the state is as supportive of the new bills as the governor. Gun rights advocacy group Rocky Mountain Gun Owners has filed a lawsuit against the waiting period bill, arguing that the bill violates Coloradan’s Second Amendment rights. “We’ve reloaded our legal arsenal and are ready to take on this absurd waiting period that does nothing but trample on the rights of peaceable gun owners,” said RMGO Executive Director Taylor Rhodes in a press release.

Rhodes further argues that Coloradans are being targeted by “anti-gun politicians,” and said that being made to wait before purchasing a firearm is unconstitutional. “My goal is to stop them using the legal precedent set in last year’s Bruen decision,” Rhodes continued.

The group is seeking a temporary restraining order and an injunction to block the state from enforcing the law.

