Another West Nile virus case appears in Delta County

Colorado saw the worst West Nile virus outbreak in the country for 2023.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
DELTA, Colo. (KJCT) - Temperatures are cooling and the days are growing shorter, but West Nile virus-carrying mosquitos are still out and about.

Another person in Delta County has been infected with WNV. The Delta County Health Department identified the infected person as a woman in her 30s from the northern area of the county.

Authorities did not say if the victim is expressing dangerous or severe symptoms.

So far this year, Colorado has outpaced the entire county in WNV cases. More than 460 cases have been reported, with most on the front range.

Sixteen cases have been reported in Mesa County, with 12 requiring hospitalization.

