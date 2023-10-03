Man arrested after mother bear, two cubs found dead

Colorado Parks and Wildlife logo.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife logo.(KJCT/KKCO)
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:57 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A man from Howard has been arrested after a possible poaching incident.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife investigated after they received social media tips of a possible poaching case. On Friday investigators found the bodies of a mother bear and her two cubs southeast of Salida.

52-year-old Paul Stromberg was taken into custody Saturday after wildlife officers determined the bears had been shot on Stromberg’s property.

According to CPW, Stromberg was arrested on suspicion of illegal destruction of wildlife-a felony, and misdemeanors including unlawful killing of wildlife without a license, unlawful possession and waste of game meat.

Stromberg was booked into the Fremont County jail and was released on $10,000 bail. Court records show his court date is set for Oct. 11th.

Anyone who may know about the poaching incident can contact CPW’s Salida office at 719-530-5520.

