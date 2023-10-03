Man accused of early morning stabbing now identified

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - In the early morning of Oct. 3, 2023, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to a chaotic crime scene where a man was stabbed near the 200 block of Oak Court.

The stabbing victim was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center for treatment. His condition has been determined as non-life-threatening.

One male, identified as 27-year-old James Cossins, has been taken into custody and received the following charges:

Assault in the 2nd degree/injury with a deadly weapon

Menacing with a real or simulated weapon

Tampering with physical evidence

Assault in the third degree

The GJPD believes this to be an isolated incident and does not believe there to be any danger to the community.

This is still an open investigation and there is no further information available at this time.

