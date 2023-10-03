Man accused of early morning stabbing now identified

Armed GJ police officer and two other people stand behind police vehicle.
Armed GJ police officer and two other people stand behind police vehicle.(David Jones | David Jones)
By (Aja Monique Salinas)
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:01 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - In the early morning of Oct. 3, 2023, the Grand Junction Police Department responded to a chaotic crime scene where a man was stabbed near the 200 block of Oak Court.

The stabbing victim was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center for treatment. His condition has been determined as non-life-threatening.

One male, identified as 27-year-old James Cossins, has been taken into custody and received the following charges:

  • Assault in the 2nd degree/injury with a deadly weapon
  • Menacing with a real or simulated weapon
  • Tampering with physical evidence
  • Assault in the third degree

The GJPD believes this to be an isolated incident and does not believe there to be any danger to the community.

This is still an open investigation and there is no further information available at this time.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kratom: What to know about Colorado’s newest regulated drug
Kratom: What to know about Colorado’s newest regulated drug
Man arrested after mother bear, two cubs found dead
Man arrested after mother bear and two cubs found dead
Report of a stabbing
A stabbing victim taken to the hospital
Responders battling fire in Garfield County
Responders battling fire in Garfield County
Questions about the episode remained under investigation, including whether the woman was...
Woman riding lawn mower hit and killed by wing of plane

Latest News

Family says Littleton grandmother died from West Nile virus
Family says Littleton grandmother died from West Nile virus
Report of a stabbing
A stabbing victim taken to the hospital
A product called kratom hits the same receptors as an opioid does, and in many states, anyone...
Kratom: What to know about Colorado’s newest regulated drug
"She really instilled in us to just live each day to the fullest, be positive, love other...
Family says Littleton grandmother died from West Nile virus