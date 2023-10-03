Colorado’s representatives split on stopgap spending bill

Congress passed a stopgap funding bill Thursday to avoid a government shutdown at midnight.
Congress passed a stopgap funding bill Thursday to avoid a government shutdown at midnight.
By (Adam Woodbrey)
Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado’s elected leaders split on the stopgap spending bill to keep the government open, with the majority voting against the bill.

The bill keeps the U.S. government funded and running until Nov. 17, 2023.

Republican representatives, Lauren Boebert, Ken Buck and Doug Lamborn, along with Democrats Yadira Caraveo, Jason Crow and Diana DeGette all voted against the bill.

Representatives who voted against the bill.
Representatives who voted against the bill.(KKCO)

Just two of the state’s eight House representatives voted in favor, Democrats Joe Neguse and Brittany Pettersen.

Colorado representatives who voted in favor of spending bill.
Colorado representatives who voted in favor of spending bill.(KKCO)

Once the bill passed through the house and onto the U.S. Senate, both of Colorado’s senators, Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper voted in favor of the bill.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Responders battling fire in Garfield County
Responders battling fire in Garfield County
Kratom: What to know about Colorado’s newest regulated drug
Kratom: What to know about Colorado’s newest regulated drug
Anderson Gulch Fire
Anderson Gulch Fire
Mav Football stifled by Western Colorado in road loss
Mav Football stifled by Western Colorado in road loss
KKCO 11 News -- First Alert Weather
Windy conditions persist for Sunday before temperatures take a hit

Latest News

Colorado Parks and Wildlife logo.
Man arrested after mother bear, two cubs found dead
Kratom: What to know about Colorado’s newest regulated drug
Kratom: What to know about Colorado’s newest regulated drug
SCOTUS new term on Monday
SCOTUS to handle pressing cases as new term begins
Pickleball
Pickleball Tournament for Charity