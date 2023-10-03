Colder temperatures arrive today, with the following warm up later in the week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Coldest Temperatures of the Week:

Across the Western Slope, daytime highs for today, Tuesday, October 3, will be lowest throughout the week. Temperatures in the valleys will have temperatures reach the mid to lower 60s, with locations in the high country experiencing temperatures only in the 50s to 40s.

Our next 24 hours:

Our valleys will see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, with our southern locations like Montrose seeing more sunshine this afternoon. By evening, sky conditions will change to partly cloudy skies. The mountains will not experience any more snowfall compared to how the morning started. Most of the snowfall has pushed eastward toward the Front Range, and that snowmaker will taper off by the afternoon hours. By nighttime, cloud cover will roll in again, leading to cloudy skies starting in the valleys and moving southward to the San Juans.

Even with skies overcast by Wednesday morning, low temperatures will remain chilly, in the lower 40s to upper 30s for Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez. By the afternoon and the remainder of the day, cloudy skies will change over to partly cloudy, leading to plenty of sunshine by the evening. Temperatures for Wednesday will stay slightly warmer but still hanging in the 60-degree range.

The Next Warmup:

Wednesday will be the subsequent warming trend leading to the end of the workweek. By Thursday, for Grand Junction and Delta, temperatures will rise into the mid-70s, and for Montrose and Cortez, the lower 70s. We will continue warming to the mid to upper 70s for Friday, and by the upcoming weekend, temperatures will remain in the mid-70s for Grand Junction and Delta, while Montrose and Cortez will be in the mid to lower 70s.

