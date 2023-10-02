Pickleball Tournament for Charity

Pickleball
Pickleball(Atlanta News First)
By (Kyrsten McBrayer)
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:20 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Residents gathered for some pickles and paddles for a good cause in Palisade on Sunday. Ten teams competed to be the first champion of the Mesa County Partners Pickleball Tournament. Mesa County Partners is a nonprofit that provides youth in the valley with mentoring, community service programs, and the Western Colorado Conservation Corps. Funds collected from the tournament will go directly to the nonprofit.

Rick Voss, the marketing and event coordinator for Mesa County Partners says, “Money rates has helped us support our programs, we as mass partners, have a youth based mentoring programs. We match youth who are in need, with community mentors that volunteer for our programs.,”.

If you couldn’t make it out to the courts on Sunday, the non profit will be hosting another event this October. The Taylor Swift Laser Dance Party will help raise more funds.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Responders battling fire in Garfield County
Responders battling fire in Garfield County
Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis
Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis ditches Lauren Boebert
Michael Jesus Luera is facing several charges in connection with a high-speed crash in Tucson,...
Man driving 130 mph causes crash that splits vehicle in half, prosecutors say
KKCO 11 News -- First Alert Weather
Windy conditions persist for Sunday before temperatures take a hit
A woman in California claims she found a phone secretly recording video in the women's bathroom...
Woman claims she found hidden camera in bowling alley bathroom

Latest News

SCOTUS new term on Monday
SCOTUS to handle pressing cases as new term begins
Colorado Rockies' Brenton Doyle reacts after scoring the winning run on a wild pitch by...
Doyle scores from 2nd on wild pitch by outfielder-turned-pitcher Luplow in 11th, Rox beat Twins 3-2
Hope Fire in Montezuma
Montezuma county Hope fire
Anderson Gulch Fire
Anderson Gulch Fire