GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Hope fire in Montezuma county has increased it’s containment to 9%. The most recent updates say the wild fire has reached almost 13 hundred acres. Fire managers say fighters are currently on the ground patrolling the perimeter. The most recent update came around 2pm Sunday. We’ll keep you updated as more becomes available.

