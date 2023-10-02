The lowest temperatures of the week arrive tomorrow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Monday’s Active Weather Maker

The Western Slope will continue to experience a weather pattern from widespread rainfall to thunderstorms. Most of the rain and storms will sit in the higher elevations. The movement is to the Northeast, coming from the South. The valleys can still experience a few pop-up showers during the afternoon hours but start to clear out of the area during the early evening.

Freeze Watch:

A freeze watch will be in effect from 12 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Tuesday for most areas in the northwestern portion of the state. Locations include Rangely, Dinosaur, Craig, Hayden, Meeker, Steamboat Springs, Eagle, Edwards, Glenwood Springs and Carbondale.

A freeze watch means temperatures will be below 32 degrees in 48 hours. These alerts are active around the spring and autumn growing seasons. Sub-freezing temperatures can damage or kill crops and sensitive vegetation.

The winds continue:

Windy conditions will continue to persist throughout our Monday across the state. For the Western Slope, the valleys can experience wind gusts reaching up to 30 miles per hour, while the higher elevations can reach 40 to 50 miles per hour.

Tuesday’s Cooldown:

Temperatures have started cooling down since Sunday, and they will continue falling, leading into Tuesday, where temperatures will be the lowest across the Western Slope. Many will have temperatures sitting over 10 degrees below average. Areas in the high country will experience temperatures hanging in the 50s to the 40s, depending on elevation. For the valleys, temperatures will sit in the mid to lower-60s as our highs.

Our next 24 hours:

Cloud cover will continue to hang around our valleys in the morning and afternoon. We can see some clearing towards the evening hours before the sun sets, leading to a clear night ahead. Daytime highs will be in the lower 70s for Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose, while Cortez will sit in the upper 60s. Clear skies tonight will lead to chilly low temperatures for Tuesday’s morning rush hour. Lows will be in the mid to lower 40s for Grand Junction, Delta, and Montrose. For Cortex, temperatures will sit in the mid-30s.

