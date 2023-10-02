Harvard inaugurates first Black president

Harvard's first black president, Claudine Gay, was sworn in on Friday.
Harvard's first black president, Claudine Gay, was sworn in on Friday.
By WCVB staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:31 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WCVB) - Harvard University has a new president.

Claudine Gay took the oath Friday, making her the first Black president in the Ivy League university’s nearly 400-year history.

“I stand before you on this stage with the weight and the honor of being a first able to say, I am Claudine Gay, the president of Harvard University.” She said.

“So I have no doubt that Claudine Gay will come into this role with a lens that we’ve been waiting for for 400 years, quite frankly,” said Michael Curry, an NAACP board member. “If you want to do something around diversity, bring people with lived experience who understand and have a sense of urgency.”

“Why not improve health care in Haiti and Rwanda? Why not get the innocent off death row? Why not map the 100 billion neurons of the brain or close persistent gaps in education from pre-K to adult learners?” Gay said during her inaugural speech.

“The university has taken a lot of dramatic actions to ensure that Harvard is not off limits because of who you are, where you come from, who you love or how much money you have,” said Dr. Priscilla Douglas, chair of the Boston Public Library.

Undergrads said they are already proud.

“Kind of reassuring to see that it is possible for a woman to kind of be in a position like that,” Diana Shaari said.

When asked what she thought about the president being only 53, student Ezekiel Wells said, “I mean, again, it’s just even more encouraging. I’d say, I think it’s about time. She is very impressive, and I think I’m very excited. I think it’s a little bit overdue.”

Gay said Harvard has an outsized capacity to do good and should work toward helping poverty, disease and war.

Copyright 2023 WCVB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Responders battling fire in Garfield County
Responders battling fire in Garfield County
Mav Football stifled by Western Colorado in road loss
Mav Football stifled by Western Colorado in road loss
KKCO 11 News -- First Alert Weather
Windy conditions persist for Sunday before temperatures take a hit
Anderson Gulch Fire
Anderson Gulch Fire
The Commemorative Rocky Mountain Wing hosts its 3rd annual Keep ‘Em Flying 1940s Hangar Dance
The Commemorative Rocky Mountain Wing hosts its 3rd annual Keep ‘Em Flying 1940s Hangar Dance

Latest News

FILE - Sam Bankman-Fried leaves Manhattan federal court in New York on Feb. 16, 2023. The fraud...
Sam Bankman-Fried must now convince a jury that the former crypto king was not a crook
62-year-old Michael Gardner is facing a child abuse charge after negligently firing a weapon,...
Man shoots blank at wedding, injuring child
Former President Donald Trump, center, arrives at New York Supreme Court, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023,...
Trial accusing Trump of lying about his wealth opens as he denounces it as a ‘scam’
The boy was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The blank was created...
Texas man arrested for shooting child with blank shot during Lancaster County wedding