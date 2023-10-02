Gusty wind keeps wildfire threat high, even with a few showers

By Stephen Bowers
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 6:59 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We told you late last week that fire danger will begin diminishing on Sunday with increasing humidity, but we also told you the fire danger would not completely go away.

Fire Threat Lingers

New fires started between Saturday night and Sunday. The gusty winds have been a big driver of the wildfire threat despite the increasing humidity. Even without Red Flag Warnings, weather conditions are not safe for outdoor burning.

Gusty Through Monday

Wind has been gusting to 30-40 mph on Sunday afternoon. A Wind Advisory is in effect for areas south and southwest of Highway 50 until 7 PM. The wind will diminish from 7 PM through 10 PM, but it will be back on Monday. Wind gusts of 30-40 mph are possible through the early evening.

Showers Possible Monday

The storm system that has brought the wind will bring a chance for rain on Monday. Spotty-to-scattered showers will mostly be over the higher terrain. A few of the showers can track over the valleys, but showers will be few for us in the valleys. More of us will stay dry than get rain.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy and gusty. We’ll cool from lower 70s at 6 PM to upper 60s at 8 PM, then to lower 60s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be near 52 degrees around Grand Junction, 51 degrees around Montrose, 50 degrees around Delta, 47 degrees around Cortez. Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance for a few showers. High temperatures will be near 70 degrees around Grand Junction, 70 degrees around Montrose, 71 degrees around Delta, and 68 degrees around Cortez.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis
Mesa County Commissioner Cody Davis ditches Lauren Boebert
Michael Jesus Luera is facing several charges in connection with a high-speed crash in Tucson,...
Man driving 130 mph causes crash that splits vehicle in half, prosecutors say
A woman in California claims she found a phone secretly recording video in the women's bathroom...
Woman claims she found hidden camera in bowling alley bathroom
KKCO 11 News -- First Alert Weather
Windy conditions persist for Sunday before temperatures take a hit
Friday Night Blitz
Friday Night Blitz Week Six

Latest News

Higher humidity has helped to reduce the wildfire threat, but the wind is keeping it from...
First Alert Weather -- Forecast for Sunday 10.1.23
KKCO 11 News -- First Alert Weather
Windy conditions persist for Sunday before temperatures take a hit
Wildfire risk will stay high for the first half of a windy weekend. Increasing humidity on...
Wildfire danger stays up for Saturday, starts to ease Sunday
Wildfire risk will stay high for the first half of a windy weekend. Increasing humidity on...
First Alert Weather -- Forecast for Friday 9.29.23