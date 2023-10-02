Gusty wind keeps wildfire threat high, even with a few showers

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We told you late last week that fire danger will begin diminishing on Sunday with increasing humidity, but we also told you the fire danger would not completely go away.

Fire Threat Lingers

New fires started between Saturday night and Sunday. The gusty winds have been a big driver of the wildfire threat despite the increasing humidity. Even without Red Flag Warnings, weather conditions are not safe for outdoor burning.

Gusty Through Monday

Wind has been gusting to 30-40 mph on Sunday afternoon. A Wind Advisory is in effect for areas south and southwest of Highway 50 until 7 PM. The wind will diminish from 7 PM through 10 PM, but it will be back on Monday. Wind gusts of 30-40 mph are possible through the early evening.

Showers Possible Monday

The storm system that has brought the wind will bring a chance for rain on Monday. Spotty-to-scattered showers will mostly be over the higher terrain. A few of the showers can track over the valleys, but showers will be few for us in the valleys. More of us will stay dry than get rain.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy and gusty. We’ll cool from lower 70s at 6 PM to upper 60s at 8 PM, then to lower 60s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. Low temperatures will be near 52 degrees around Grand Junction, 51 degrees around Montrose, 50 degrees around Delta, 47 degrees around Cortez. Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance for a few showers. High temperatures will be near 70 degrees around Grand Junction, 70 degrees around Montrose, 71 degrees around Delta, and 68 degrees around Cortez.

